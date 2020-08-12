Tucson's 2 largest school district prioritize most at-risk students for on-campus learning

Tucson’s two largest school districts will reopen schools Aug. 17, prioritizing students they deem the most at-risk — a move that could potentially put millions of their state funding in jeopardy.

Tucson Unified School District plans to accommodate small subsets of students the district deems the most vulnerable, including high-needs special education students, children in foster care, those experiencing homelessness and refugees.

“If we actually removed the structure of the classroom, the brick-and-mortar building of school and the services of food and transportation that go along with it and the access to onsite services, who amongst the TUSD overall student body would experience such a barrier that learning would practically just stop?” said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo. “We were left with these four categories of students.”

Tucson Unified School District kicked off the school year with remote instruction only Aug. 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state has called for Arizona schools to offer some form of in-person supervision of children for families that want it starting Aug. 17, tying the requirement to funding.

Trujillo said the district won’t turn any student away but will prioritize those categories. Families with students who need a place to go during the day but who fall outside those categories can reach out to TUSD, and their situations will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Sunnyside, Tucson’s second-largest school district behind TUSD, is also limiting the number and types of students who will be allowed on campus on Aug. 17.