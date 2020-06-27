Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Crews work to contain eastern edge of 95,000-acre blaze

The Bighorn Fire burning north of Tucson had grown to more than 95,000 acres by this morning and crews were working to contain the east edge of the fire where an evacuation was ordered Friday afternoon, officials say.
The fire ignited by lightning in June 5 moved out of an area Friday that had been scarred by the 2017 Burro Fire, moving east and prompting an evacuation near Redington.
Crews established some containment lines overnight to try to stop the spread of the fire there, said Mike Goicoechea, an incident commander with the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, in a briefing Saturday morning.
He said wind helped push that section of the fire east on Friday, and that the high temperatures, low humidity and the possibility of thunderstorms today remain a concern for firefighters working to contain the wildfire.
Containment of the Bighorn Fire was estimated at 40% and 1,187 people have been assigned to help fight the wildfire.
Goicoechea said portions of the fire along its southwest, west and northwest edges as well as in the lower foothills are "looking good," and are in the "patrol and mop-up stage."
The effort to protect Summerhaven continues to be "very successful," he said.
Tucsonans can expect to see an assortment of aircraft being used throughout Saturday as crews seek to prevent fear-ups and continue to try to halt the fire near Redington.
On Friday, the size of the wildfire surpassed that of the 2003 Aspen Fire that burned through Summerhaven, destroying some 300 homes and businesses.
