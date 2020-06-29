Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Windy, dry weather today could make for more fire, smoke
Tucson's Bighorn Fire: Windy, dry weather today could make for more fire, smoke

The wildfire was at 104,690 acres as of Sunday morning. It was 45% contained and 1,168 people were assigned to the fire, which has cost more than $28 million to fight, so far.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Gusty winds today could make it more difficult for crews fighting the Bighorn Fire as they concentrate on the eastern edge of the blaze where its spreading flames prompted evacuations over the weekend.

UPDATES: Bighorn Fire near Tucson, June 28: Here's what we know

Crews working by hand and with heavy equipment, like bulldozers, are on the eastern edge of the wildfire today as they try to keep the fire west of Piety Hill in the Redington area, officials said in a Monday morning briefing.

Firefighting efforts Monday will be hampered by high winds which will likely limit the use of aircraft and make the fire move faster.

The area around Summerhaven and Willow Canyon have remained in a protected "green doughnut." A section of fire on Sunday, however, crossed a fire line near Radio Ridge. The incursion was quickly attacked by firefighters.

The Sabino Canyon area had no fire activity on Sunday.

Here's why the Bighorn Fire got so big: weather, fuel, terrain

The south, west and north edges of the wildfire remained in "patrol status" Monday morning. Crews expect to monitor those portions of the fire and repair damaged areas.

The Bighorn Fire is now 107,099 acres — more than 168 square miles — and containment is 45 percent. There are 1,080 people assigned the the fire.

The Bighorn Fire was sparked by lightning on June 5.

