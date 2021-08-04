Tucson's largest school district to require masks for students, staff

Between July 20 and Aug. 2, there have been 102 Covid cases in schools and 11 outbreaks, according to county data — this is while the vast majority of schools were not yet open.

At the end of July, cases in schools accounted for about 8% of the county’s total reported cases, compared to 4% of total cases during last school year — when masks were required. As well, the county has seen an increase in pediatric admissions and ER visits in children over the last two weeks of July.

Vail Unified is the only Tucson school district that has been open for two weeks. Without a mask mandate, the district has 57 current Covid cases in students and 12 in staff.

The county health department has already temporarily closed down three classrooms in Vail and and told staff and students to quarantine.

“Last year, schools had a number of tools that are no longer available,” said Vail Superintendent John Carruth. “They had the ability to do hybrid learning with smaller class sizes, require face coverings and close classrooms if needed. This year, Vail has two instructional options for families — fully in person and fully remote. With all of our teachers assigned to in person or fully remote instruction, we are leaning on structures we built last year to support students when PCHD requires them to quarantine.”