Tucson's largest school district to require masks for students, staff

Tucson Unified School District is requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear masks on school sites when the school year begins on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The TUSD decision defies a new state law that bans public schools from issuing mask mandates.
“While Gov. Ducey and the state legislature has decided to ignore the advice of our public health experts and endanger our community, we can't sit idle and watch Covid inevitably spread throughout our schools and devastate so many TUSD families,” said Board Member Ravi Grivois-Shah during an emergency governing board meeting on Wednesday morning. “This is why I will support, along with my colleagues, a requirement to have masks on TUSD campuses and authorize TUSD to enforce this.”
The board passed the measure on a 4-0 vote, with only Board President Leila Counts not present.
Health agencies at the county, state and federal level all say that universal masking in schools is an important mitigation measure to slow the spread of Covid-19 and especially the new Delta variant.
This week, with Tucson classrooms back at capacity, as well over 143,000 children return to schools in person, masking in doors is one of the last mitigation measures schools have left, with no ability to social distance and a state ban on a Covid-vaccine mandate.
Between July 20 and Aug. 2, there have been 102 Covid cases in schools and 11 outbreaks, according to county data — this is while the vast majority of schools were not yet open.
At the end of July, cases in schools accounted for about 8% of the county’s total reported cases, compared to 4% of total cases during last school year — when masks were required. As well, the county has seen an increase in pediatric admissions and ER visits in children over the last two weeks of July.
Vail Unified is the only Tucson school district that has been open for two weeks. Without a mask mandate, the district has 57 current Covid cases in students and 12 in staff.
The county health department has already temporarily closed down three classrooms in Vail and and told staff and students to quarantine.
“Last year, schools had a number of tools that are no longer available,” said Vail Superintendent John Carruth. “They had the ability to do hybrid learning with smaller class sizes, require face coverings and close classrooms if needed. This year, Vail has two instructional options for families — fully in person and fully remote. With all of our teachers assigned to in person or fully remote instruction, we are leaning on structures we built last year to support students when PCHD requires them to quarantine.”
And while some parents, especially those with children not old enough to be vaccinated, fear for their children’s safety in a packed classroom with unmasked people, other parents are staunchly against mask mandates, saying wearing a mask hurts their child and is unnecessary.
In an informal survey by the Arizona Daily Star, with 180 participants two weeks ago when the Covid numbers were lower, less than a third of respondents said masks should be totally optional, inline with the new state law. The other two thirds said masks should be required or schools should at least have the option to require them.
TUSD follows at least two other school districts in the state, the Phoenix Union High and Phoenix Elementary school districts, in defying the governor and state legislature by requiring masks.
How this plays out may be better understood later this morning in the case of a Phoenix Union teacher suing that district over the mandate.
Science teacher Douglas Hester filed a lawsuit against the Phoenix Union school district’s board members and superintendent on Aug. 2, saying the mandate is illegal and can’t be enforced. There is a hearing in the case at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3.
