Tucson's new gem, mineral museum opens for ‘sneak’ previews

Tucsonans can get an advanced preview of a new gem and mineral exhibit before the University of Arizona opens it during the fall semester.

The Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum, named after the co-founder of the Gem and Jewelry Exchange, is set to provide visitors with a two-hour experience exploring minerals and mineral evolution theory, the UA said.

The “sneak” previews will provide up to 20 visitors at a time with a guided, narrated tour through three galleries in the 12,000-square-foot facility.

The facility displays pieces such as: a 400-pound malachite specimen from the Democratic Republic of the Congo; a 410-pound silver nugget found outside of Globe; a 210-pound Azurite specimen from the late 1880s; the Wells Fargo Arizona Gold Collection; and a display of gem and mineral art pieces created by local artist Nicolai Medvedev, the UA said in a news release.

There are more than 2,200 gems and minerals in the facility, the UA says.

Visitors can go to tucne.ws/1hxs to purchase $25 tickets for the preview.