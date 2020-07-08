Tucson's Reid Park Zoo welcomes baby zebra

Reid Park Zoo just welcomed a baby zebra.

Anna, a Grevy’s zebra, gave birth to a male foal on July 4. The baby was standing and nursing within an hour of his arrival and Anna is doing well, the zoo said in a press release.

Anna, 7, and her mate Ben, 18, are first-time parents. They came to the zoo last year as part of a breeding recommendation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

“We are excited about the foal’s arrival, as he adds to the other African species born this spring at the Zoo including our 5 meerkat pups and elephant calf, Penzi,” director of zoo operations Sue Tygielski said in the press release. “It is fascinating to watch each mother and how they manage their offspring. Anna is a patient and attentive mom.”