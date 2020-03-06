TUSD, GOP leaders in heated exchange over climate change forum

“Banning students from their right to express themselves via the first amendment during a non-instructional day in which attendance of the event is voluntary and taking place on the grounds of the public school that they attend would be a flagrant violation of student civil rights on the part of the district,” Trujillo wrote.

Eppihimer replied to Trujillo’s email, in an exchange that became increasingly contentious with ever-present niceties sprinkled in. Eppihimer said TUSD was “substandard,” with poor leadership.

Referencing longtime governing board member Adelita Grijalva, Eppihimer said, “The Democrats are playing the long game in the war between Socialism and Capitalism and Raul’s offspring is following in the footsteps of her father in this war. The disempowering of the Grijalva's [sic] is the only solution to the disintegration of TUSD.”

“Perhaps the only cure is one that has been floated by many over the years: Break it up and peace meal [sic] its parts out to neighboring school districts,” he wrote. “Maybe then the cancerous priorities of your Governing Board can be finally excised.”