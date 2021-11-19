University of Arizona sets $1 billion research expenditure goal

With a 25% win rate for federal research sponsors, tenure-track faculty members at the UA, who took home an average of just under $500,000 in awards in 2020, are already out-earning their peers at other institutions by an average of 5%.

Within that context, Cantwell posed this question: "How can we make faculty even more productive within the confines of what they are capable of doing?" There’s a limit to what an individual faculty member can deliver, Cantwell acknowledged, but "thinking about research in the context of additional types of employees who can partner with our most productive faculty and bring some of these large awards to our campus."

In addition to engaging more faculty members in research, "We are focused on both undergraduate research experiences," Cantwell said. "My personal goal — and I think the provost’s goal and a goal for our university — is that we expand our capacity to deliver research experiences for our undergraduates as fast and as much as possible."

Many of the undergraduate research opportunities that exist now, as well as multi-million-dollar research initiatives like the Precision Aging Network, have been supported in part by the Board of Regents’ Technology and Research Initiative Fund.