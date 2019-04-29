What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Carmen Santana.
Nominated by: Alison Hawkins.
Why: For her work at Vail Academy and High School. Santana is an inspirational school custodian at Vail Academy and High School, a K-12 school, wrote Hawkins in her nomination letter. “The students in our Be Kind Club nominated Ms. Carmen because she is a good example of selflessness and kindness. She exhibits mindfulness daily as she pays attention to even the smallest detail of her work or pauses to listen to the youngest child on campus. Ms. Carmen is also a wonderful cook, catering most of our school events, paying attention to everyone’s dietary needs with a warm and loving attitude. A couple years ago, she left such an impression on the graduating class of seniors that they gave her an honorary graduation gown.”
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.