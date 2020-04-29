Video of empty Tucson streets, landmarks encourages resilience

A recently released video shows Tucson's empty streets, stadiums and other landmarks as a portrait of how Tucsonans are helping flatten the curve.

The video was produced by NüPOINT, a marketing agency in Tucson and in Wilmington, Delaware, and shows empty parking lots, people walking wearing face masks, an emptier than usual downtown and Fourth Avenue. The airport, University of Arizona, restaurants and malls make Tucson seem like a ghost town, and signs on businesses in the video remind residents of the effects of COVID-19.

"We miss the crowds, we miss the action, we miss each other," the video says with Tucson landmarks as its backdrop. "But we're Tucson. We're survivors, we're resilient, we're strong."

The goal is to show that what may seem like emptiness really shows the Tucson community is determined to halt the spread of COVID-19, NüPOINT said of the video.

“Our team wanted ﬁnd a way to mark this moment in history and lift peoples’ spirits," Mary Rowley, the agency's CEO, said. "Our hope is that people who watch will come away realizing this situation is bigger than any of us and that today’s empty places are actually a hopeful sign we’re are headed toward a better tomorrow.”

