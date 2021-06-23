Walnut Fire southeast of Tucson burns without containment; other blazes dot Arizona

Nearly all of the state's national forests are enacting "broad shutdowns" due to fire danger, the Associated Press reported.

The Alamo Fire had burned 7,501 acres west of Nogales on the border between Mexico and the Coronado National Forest’s Nogales Ranger District as of Wednesday morning.

The blaze is being fueled by short grass and bush in steep, rugged terrain. The total land burned so far includes 4,953 acres in the Coronado National Forest and 2,548 acres in Mexico.

Nearly 100 firefighters and personnel are battling the blaze, forest officials said.

The cause of the fire, first reported on June 20, is under investigation.

No structures are threatened or have been damaged. There are currently no closures or evacuations.

Meanwhile, the human-caused Telegraph Fire has burned 180,725 acres near Globe, about 90 miles southeast of Phoenix.

Since it was first reported on June 4, it is already among the 10 worst fires Arizona has ever seen, the Associated Press reported. It’s being fueled by desert grass and brush.