Walnut Fire southeast of Tucson burns without containment; other blazes dot Arizona

The Walnut Fire in Cochise County grew to more than 8,500 acres with no containment, officials said on Wednesday.
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management determined the fire started Sunday and was caused by lightning, a news release said.
Interstate 10 was back open in both directions after the fire forced its closure Tuesday near Dragoon, about 60 miles southeast of Tucson, but officials urge drivers to use caution as afternoon smoke may reduce visibility.
The “Go” evacuation status for residents of the Dragoon area remained in place.
A wildfire that started Sunday east of Tucson continues to burn near Texas Canyon and the Dragoon Mountains.
A Facebook post made by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 118 personnel were assigned to combat the fire. More fire crews and resources were expected to arrive.
Erratic winds were expected to follow Wednesday's spotty showers.
A Red Cross shelter for evacuees has been set up at Benson High School, 360 S. Patagonia Street.
A shelter for small and large animals is available at J-Six Ranch Equestrian Center, 3036 W. Williams Road.
Major fires
elsewhere
Firefighters are battling at least 14 major wildfires within Arizona amid extreme summer temperatures.
Nearly all of the state's national forests are enacting "broad shutdowns" due to fire danger, the Associated Press reported.
The Alamo Fire had burned 7,501 acres west of Nogales on the border between Mexico and the Coronado National Forest’s Nogales Ranger District as of Wednesday morning.
The blaze is being fueled by short grass and bush in steep, rugged terrain. The total land burned so far includes 4,953 acres in the Coronado National Forest and 2,548 acres in Mexico.
Nearly 100 firefighters and personnel are battling the blaze, forest officials said.
The cause of the fire, first reported on June 20, is under investigation.
No structures are threatened or have been damaged. There are currently no closures or evacuations.
Meanwhile, the human-caused Telegraph Fire has burned 180,725 acres near Globe, about 90 miles southeast of Phoenix.
Since it was first reported on June 4, it is already among the 10 worst fires Arizona has ever seen, the Associated Press reported. It’s being fueled by desert grass and brush.
As of June 18, 52 structures were destroyed. The fire also caused some residents in small towns in Pinal and Gila counties to be placed in various stages of evacuation.
A total of 506 fire personnel had managed an 89% containment of the blaze as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to patrol and monitor the fire for flare-ups and hot spots along the southeast section of the fire, forest officials said.
Officials expect full containment to be reached on Wednesday, June 30.
Some of the other major fires include:
• The Backbone Fire has burned 38,321 acres 11 miles west of Pine. A total of 590 firefighters and personnel are battling the lightning-caused flaze, which reached 1% containment on Wednesday.
• The lightning-caused Rafael Fire, about four miles from Perkinsville near Sycamore Canyon, burning in rugged terrain, canyons and wilderness, had not reached any level of containment and had burned 24,191 acres as Wednesday.
It caused evacuations for the areas around Sycamore Canyon and “SET” status — meaning to prepare for potential evacuation — for several other areas.
• The Pinnacle Fire reached 34,395 acres and was 42% contained in the Santa Teresa Wilderness within the Coronado National Forest, approximately 18 miles south of Bylas.
Evacuation orders for residents in the southwest area of the fire have been lifted. The "GO" evacuation status remains in place for Black Rock area at the north end of the fire.