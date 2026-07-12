Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Cochise and East Central Pima Counties Until 4 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm is moving west at 20 mph, impacting areas 9 miles west of Benson. The storm is expected to continue until 4 PM MST.
Affected Areas:
- Western Cochise County
- East Central Pima County
- Locations: Benson, Mescal
- Highways: Route 90 (mile markers 290-295), Interstate 10 (mile markers 292-302)
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail possible
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Hazardous travel conditions on affected highways
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building and stay away from windows.
- Be cautious of falling debris and avoid unnecessary travel.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.