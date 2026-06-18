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A powerful monsoon storm that swept across Tucson Wednesday evening prompted swift-water rescues, toppled power lines and flooded Tucson streets.

About 5:30 p.m. Tucson Fire crews found eight people who were stranded at a concrete tunnel in the Santa Cruz River near West Ajo Way and Interstate 19, authorities said. Two people who were swept away were pulled to safety, but as of late Wednesday a third person was still missing.

Another water rescue occurred along the Santa Cruz north of West Prince Road near the 3700 block of West Commerce Drive.

At least 25 power poles were damaged or toppled during the storm, mostly on Tucson’s south side.

Since the June 15 start of this year's monsoon season, nearly an inch of rain has already been reported on Tucson's southwest side near Star Valley. More than a half-inch has been recorded in areas that include downtown, near West Grant Road and the Santa Cruz River and along Arroyo Chico near North Cherry Avenue, a map from the the Pima County Flood Control District shows.

Tucson International Airport, where official weather records are measured, reported .65 inches of rain as of late Wednesday night, breaking a previous record for the day of .14 inches the twas set in 1904.