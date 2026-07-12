Flash Flood Warning: Heavy Rainfall and Potential Flooding in South Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County, Arizona, effective until 8:45 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- San Miguel
- Choulic
- Newfield
- Coldfields
- Sasabe
- Hashan Chuchg
- Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 10
What to Expect:
- Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches have already fallen.
- Additional rainfall up to 1 inch is possible.
- Flash flooding in small creeks, streams, urban areas, and low-lying regions.
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Impacts:
- Potential flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses.
- Disruption in travel and possible road closures.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
- In hilly areas, be cautious of low water crossings.
- Seek alternate routes if you encounter flooded areas.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.