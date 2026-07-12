Flash Flood Warning Expiring for North Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
The Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County will expire at 9:45 PM MST this evening. The threat of flash flooding is diminishing.
What to Expect:
Flash flooding is no longer anticipated. However, some road closures may still be in effect.
Impacts:
- Road closures may still impact travel plans.
Safety Tips:
- Continue to avoid flooded roads and heed any remaining road closures.
- Stay informed through local news and weather updates.
When to Check Back:
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Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.