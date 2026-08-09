Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 9 PM MST: Expect Strong Winds and Hail
What’s Happening:
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9 PM MST for north central Pima County. The storm is currently 10 miles southeast of Hickiwan, moving west at 15 mph.
Affected Areas:
- San Simon
- Charco 27
- San Simon West
- Route 86 between mile markers 63 and 83
What to Expect:
- Wind gusts up to 60 mph
- Small hail
- Torrential rainfall
Impacts:
- Potential damage to roofs, siding, and trees
- Flash flooding in low-lying areas
- Hazardous travel conditions on Route 86
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Safety Tips:
- Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows.
- Avoid driving through flooded roadways.
- Be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.