Flash Flood Warning in Effect Until 9:15 PM MST for North Central Pima County
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County until 9:15 PM MST. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain, with flash flooding ongoing or expected shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Santa Rosa
- Anegam
- Palo Verde Stand
- Ak Chin
- Cababi
- Sil Nakya
- Santa Rosa Ranch
- San Luis - Sells District
- San Luis
- Rincon
- Sikul Himathk
What to Expect:
- Heavy rainfall with additional amounts up to 1 inch possible.
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.
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Impacts:
- Flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas.
- Potential road closures and travel disruptions.
- Dangerous conditions at Sil Nakya Wash at Route 34.
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
- Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
- Avoid low water crossings; find alternate routes if necessary.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.