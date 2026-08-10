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High temperatures in Tucson this week could dip into the 90s with rain chances in the evenings, the weather service says.

The best chance for rain in the metro area this week is Tuesday. That's when there is a 70% chance for evening storms, the National Weather Service says in its weekly forecast.

The chance for evening showers here is 60% on Wednesday night.

The high temperature in Tucson is expected to be 98 degrees on Tuesday and 93 degrees on Wednesday. High temperatures climb back into triple digits over the weekend, the forecast says.

Evening thunderstorms have been active over the past few days. On Friday, lightning ignited a wildfire near Finger Rock Canyon in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

Coronado National Forest officials said over the weekend that the Finger Ridge Fire burned about 67 acres in rugged terrain in the Santa Catalina Mountains, prompting the closure of Finger Rock Trail.

It was about 50% contained by Sunday.