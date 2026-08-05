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At a time when most banks are closing branches and eliminating drive-thru services, one Tucson bank is moving in the opposite direction.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, which operated a branch inside the Fry’s grocery store on Campbell Avenue and Irvington Road, has opened a standalone branch.

The 3,120-square-foot bank at 4697 S. Campbell Ave. is on the corner of the center where Fry’s, Dollar Tree and Ace Hardware are located.

Nancy McClure, senior vice president and market leader with Western Retail Advisors, represented Chase Bank.

“Chase Bank had been operating a branch inside the Fry’s grocery store in the same development for many years and it was committed to servicing the community in which it is located with this freestanding branch bringing opportunity for those in the area to have ease of access to financial advisory and banking services,” she said.

Chase plans to open new branches in 11 states in hopes of expanding access and in-person services to customers.

The company’s three-year plan is to open more than 500 new branches across the country.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• 1409 E Drachman bought the 7-unit University Casitas at 1409-1429 E. Drachman St. from Nido 2 LLC for $1.7 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

• Solara Capital Group bought 1,640 square feet at 5075 E. 29th St. from Mark W. Pugliese IV for $640,000. Chris Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker, represented the seller.