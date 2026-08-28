Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 8 PM MST Saturday
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning due to dangerously high temperatures. This warning is in effect until 8 PM MST Saturday.
Affected Areas:
- Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- High temperatures between 104 to 110 degrees
- Low temperatures ranging from 79 to 85 degrees
- Major to Extreme HeatRisk through Saturday
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments if working outdoors.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Move anyone overcome by heat to a cool, shaded area and call 911 if heat stroke is suspected.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.