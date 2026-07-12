Flash Flood Warning in Effect for North Central Pima County Until 9:15 PM MST
What’s Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains active for north central Pima County. Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain in the area, with radar indicating between 1 and 2.5 inches of rainfall so far. Additional rainfall of up to 0.2 inches is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or anticipated soon.
Affected Areas:
- Santa Rosa
- Anegam
- Palo Verde Stand
- Ak Chin
- Cababi
- Sil Nakya
- Santa Rosa Ranch
- San Luis - Sells District
- San Luis
- Rincon
- Sikul Himathk
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, and streets.
- Flooding in underpasses and low-lying areas.
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions and road closures due to flooding.
- Potential for vehicles to be swept away in flooded areas.
- Increased danger at night due to reduced visibility.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid flooded roads—turn around, don't drown.
- Be extra cautious at night when flood dangers are less visible.
- Do not attempt to cross flooded roads; find an alternate route.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.