"A couple of showers are starting to top up in Cochise County this afternoon," the National Weather Service says.

"They are moving northeast bringing locally heavy rainfall and gusty outflow winds."

The weather service has been saying a modest increase in moisture could bring thunderstorms this week to far southeastern Arizona — Cochise County — and near the international border, and now, on Wednesday, June 28, it has.

Firefighters have been battling a wildfire larger than 1,000 acres near Fort Huachuca in Cochise County.

As for Tucson, NWS predicts highs of 108 Wednesday, 105 to 106 Thursday and Friday, and back up to 110 to 113 on the weekend.

The weather service said in a tweet Monday that it's not looking like Tucson's monsoon season "will be as active and/or wet overall when compared to average and certainly not the last two rather wet seasons."

On Tuesday, it said on its website: "Our first named storm of the season Adrian has formed well off the southwest Mexican coast ... and is expected to drift slowly westward." On Wednesday, Adrian rapidly intensified into a hurricane.

"Another wave near the coasts of Guatemala and El Salvador is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone as well, and could end up tracking a little further north ....

"That's the one that could give a big boost to establishing broader foundational support for the monsoon into central and north central Mexico to start July. We'll see if we can get a push into our area for our typical 4th of July ramp-up in coverage, but heat still looks like the biggest story for now."