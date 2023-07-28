More than 50,000 customers were without power this evening after the monsoon storm struck, Tucson Electric Power says — its outage map is crisscrossed with a patchwork of the red circles it uses to show outage areas.

And numerous residents took to social media to describe hail in widespread areas throughout the metro area — quarter-sized seemed to be the most common description — along with reports of downed trees and other remnants of Friday evening's storm.

"A short, but extremely powerful storm dropped golf ball-sized hail ... and winds splitting a tree in half and knocking 3 power poles to the side, and 2 of them are now leaning against our apartment building near Ft. Lowell and Country Club," one Tucsonan tweeted.

"Crazy winds and downed branches" in Sabino Canyon area, wrote another.

"The most 'WILD' hailstorm I've seen in midtown Tucson in the last 13 years!"

"Large branch down, some roof damage with shingles lifting ... west side of Bear Canyon, north of Snyder Road."

"We had golf ball size hail around Swan Rd and Ft Lowell."

"Power out where I live," in the Catalina Foothills along Sunrise Drive near the Westin La Paloma. "Out driving to power up my mobile phone and tablet."

In one of the numerous areas with power outages, a west-side Albertson's on Silverbell at Speedway stood dark and closed at 8 p.m., with a few downed trees strewn in its parking lot and the residential streets black around it.

