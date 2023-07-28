Arizona Daily Star
More than 50,000 customers were without power this evening after the monsoon storm struck, Tucson Electric Power says — its
outage map is crisscrossed with a patchwork of the red circles it uses to show outage areas.
And numerous residents took to social media to describe hail in widespread areas throughout the metro area — quarter-sized seemed to be the most common description — along with reports of downed trees and other remnants of Friday evening's storm.
"A short, but extremely powerful storm dropped golf ball-sized hail ... and winds splitting a tree in half and knocking 3 power poles to the side, and 2 of them are now leaning against our apartment building near Ft. Lowell and Country Club," one Tucsonan tweeted.
"Crazy winds and downed branches" in Sabino Canyon area, wrote another.
"The most 'WILD' hailstorm I've seen in midtown Tucson in the last 13 years!"
"Large branch down, some roof damage with shingles lifting ... west side of Bear Canyon, north of Snyder Road."
"We had golf ball size hail around Swan Rd and Ft Lowell."
"Power out where I live," in the Catalina Foothills along Sunrise Drive near the Westin La Paloma. "Out driving to power up my mobile phone and tablet."
In one of the numerous areas with power outages, a west-side Albertson's on Silverbell at Speedway stood dark and closed at 8 p.m., with a few downed trees strewn in its parking lot and the residential streets black around it.
A monsoon rain and lightning show was captured looking over into the Catalina Mountains Wednesday afternoon. Video courtesy of J.D. Fitzgerald
J.D. Fitzgerald
Photos: Tucson's 2023 monsoon
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Lightning strikes over the mountains in Catalina as the sun begins to set during the storm in Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
The train rides underneath a big rainbow that stretches across N. Toole Ave., Tucson, Ariz., after the first wave of rainfall, July 26, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
Two bolts from an early evening monsoon storm flash over the state and federal prisons south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023. Patchy rains accompanied the storm.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes in the Catalina Mountain foothills in a rain cell on the northwest side of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023. The storm surrounded the central part of the valley, mainly moving through sections south and southeast of the city.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Bolts from an early evening monsoon storm strike south of the state and federal prisons along Wilmot Road, Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An arcing bolt of lightning finds the ground near the state and federal prison complexes south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023, as a monsoon storm drops some scattered rain through the valley.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A composite of five images shows multiple lightning strikes in a ten minute span as a monsoon storm rolls over the state and federal prisons south of Tucson, Ariz., July 25, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Rain clouds hang over the construction site on N. Fourth Ave. before the start of a big downpour in Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
Cars drive down E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, Ariz. as rain falls steadily, July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Tucson Monsoon 2023
A heavy stream of rain hits the parking lot as customers wait in their cars for the storm to pass at S. Park Ave, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2023.
Grace Trejo
Monsoon
The sky goes red as a monsoon storm slowly rolls over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, with a little bit of lightning. Lighting, wind and a little rain over the central part of the city, with most of the storm hitting just to the south.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon lightning over Hotel McCoy
Lightning and a monsoon storm puts a bit a damper on Free Film Fridays delaying the start of the night’s feature, Clueless, at Hotel McCoy, 720 W. Silverlake Rd., Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023. The film was shown, but the pool was off limits.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes over downtown, Tucson, Ariz., July 21, 2023, as a monsoon storm rolls over the valley. Again the rain was mostly to the south of the city, with bands on the eastern edge along the Rincon foothills.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A lightning bolt hits northwest of Gates Pass, one of the last several scattered rain cells at the tail-end of a monsoon storm that skirted south of Tucson, Ariz., July 19, 2023. The largest part of the cell slipped south of town, dropping rain and sporadic lightning in Tucson Estates and west along Ajo Highway.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Aurora Apodaca, left, lets out a laugh as she plays in the aftermath of a monsoon storm with Oscar Stump on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
Laura Stump helps her daughter, Magda, dip her feet in the aftermath of a monsoon storm on the west side of Tucson Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
People use a plastic garbage bag to shield themselves from the monsoon storm as they make their way to a bus stop along St. Mary’s Road on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
People use a plastic garbage bag to shield themselves from the monsoon storm as they make their way to a bus stop along St. Mary’s Road on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon, 2023
A man walks along St. Mary’s Road as a monsoon storm finally makes an appearance in Tucson on Monday afternoon.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Ruth Estrada handles the task of tying while her husband Josh gets a bucket full for the next bag as the couple get ready for the rains at the city’s sandbag site on the east parking lot of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023. There’s a limit of 10 bags per vehicle and baggers need to bring their own shovels. Pima County has a 20 bag limit at their 11 sites through out the area: 16091 W. Universal Ranch Rd. —fire station in Arivaca; E. Snyder Rd. and N .Lason Ln.; E. Carter Canyon Rd. and N. Sabino Canyon Parkway — Mt. Lemmon; 3885 E. Golder Ranch Dr. — fire station in Catalina; N. Pima Canyon Dr. and E. Ina Rd.; E. Dawson Rd. and S. County Club Rd.; 1313 S. Mission Road — Pima County Mission Yard; S. Camino Verde and W. Ajo Hwy. — fire station; Trico Rd. and Silverbell Rd. — fire station; 6625 N. Sandario Rd. — fire station; N. La Canada Dr. and Paseo Del Chino in Green Valley.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon sand bags
Tony Burton ties off one of his freshly filled sandbags from the city’s self-serve site on the east side of Hi Corbett Field, Tucson, Ariz., July 13, 2023, in anticipation of upcoming monsoon storms.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Lightning strikes at the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first real monsoon storm of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023. Heavy rain also fell over much of the Vail area.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A twisty bolt of lightning hits near the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first monsoon moisture of the season rolls over the southeastern part of the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A bolt of lightning hits south of the Pima County Fairgrounds as the first significant monsoon storm of the year rolls over the area south and east of Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Sun sets behind the a saguaro near Greasewood Road and Anklam Road with a few scattered clouds as backdrop, the first signs of monsoon moving into the area, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2023.
Kelly Presnell
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!