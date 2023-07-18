Tucson is on the verge of tying or breaking its record for the most 110-degree days in a single year.

So far this year, the city has sweltered through nine 110-degree days.

The record of 10 days was set in 1990 and 1994, said Dalton Van Stratten, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Tucson.

And 110-degree days are likely through Friday, July 21.

There's a 69% chance of a 110-degree day on Wednesday, a 79% chance on Thursday and a 57% chance on Friday, Van Stratten said.

After that, the longer-range forecast shows high temperatures most likely won't top 109, through Tuesday, July 25.

If we do break the record, Tucson will still be far behind Phoenix, which on Tuesday broke its own record with a 19th straight day of 110-degree weather there.