Weatherization program belled for helping seniors

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Tucson Weatherization
Nominated by: Pat Bath
Why: For the organization’s work making home improvements in the community. Foundation for Senior Living’s Tucson Weatherization program focuses on people who need help making their homes more energy efficient, but can’t afford it. The organization will come to your home, if you’re eligible, and make assessments on how they can help you, said Pat Bath in her nomination letter. “They are friendly, respectful, and go the extra mile to help you,” Bath wrote. “They have done so much for my husband and I and we are so very grateful for everyone associated with FSL’s Tucson Weatherization program.”
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
First, here's a map to help you start your mural hunt 🎨
Ignacio UFO Mural
Jessica Gonzales' Creative Machines mural
Jessica Gonzales mural, barrio viejo
The Loft Cinema mural
Tuxon Hotel
Animal bicycle mural
Ignacio Garcia Wildcat mural
Elizabeth Taylor Mural by Sean John Cannon
Safe Shift
Rock Martinez "Look Out" mural
Melo Dominguez Mural
Wagon Burner Arts
Danny Martin Mural Arizona Avenue
Danny Martin Mural Campbell Avenue
Las Adelitas mural
Lash Factor Studio mural by J. Keegan Rider, Barrio Viejo
Joe Pagac Tribute Mural, Barrio Viejo
La Suprema Works & Events mural by Isaac Caruso, Barrio Viejo
Tucson Together
Black Lives Matter mural
Camila Ibarra mural
Jessica Gonzales mural
Goddess of Agave mural
Palo Verde Pool mural
Joe Pagac mural on water tank
Sonora Brunch Company
UA mural
Goodwill mural
Greetings From... Tucson mural
The Triumph of the Human Spirit
El Rio Restoration Project
Danny Martin mural
Historic Y Mural
Tasteful Kitchen mural
Epic Rides
Prince mural
Joe Pagac mural at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
For no particular reason at all, we want to know — what is your favorite #Tucson mural?
The Talking Mural
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Sam Hughes School
Sam Hughes School
Roses and More mural
Clownfish mural
Rock Martinez mural
Dinosaur mural
Dinosaur mural
Barrio Centro mural
Farmer John's mural
Isaac Caruso mural
Barrio Viejo mural
Barrio El Hoyo mural
Cesar Chavez mural
Dunbar/Spring Mural
Sugar Hill neighborhood mural
Unity Amid Diversity mural
Johanna Martinez mural, Barrio Viejo
Mission Manor mural
OSIRIS-REx mural painting time-lapse, located at 1629 E. University Blvd
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
