Weatherization program belled for helping seniors

Foundation for Senior Living’s Tucson Weatherization program was belled for making seniors’ homes more energy efficient.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Tucson Weatherization

Nominated by: Pat Bath

Why: For the organization’s work making home improvements in the community. Foundation for Senior Living’s Tucson Weatherization program focuses on people who need help making their homes more energy efficient, but can’t afford it. The organization will come to your home, if you’re eligible, and make assessments on how they can help you, said Pat Bath in her nomination letter. “They are friendly, respectful, and go the extra mile to help you,” Bath wrote. “They have done so much for my husband and I and we are so very grateful for everyone associated with FSL’s Tucson Weatherization program.”

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

