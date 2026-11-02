Prefer us on Google Learn More

The pilot of a business jet that crashed in South Florida on Nov. 1 was captured on cockpit audio shouting expletives in the harrowing moments before the deadly disaster.

"We're out of time," the pilot said in a final transmission moments before the Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, around 12:50 p.m. ET, killing all nine people on board.

The plane was traveling from Austin to the Bahamas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The crash occurred in an unincorporated area between Greenacres and Palm Springs and scattered debris across a wide area, causing extensive damage, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a brief news conference.

While there were no immediate reports of anyone on the ground injured or killed in the incident, about 600 residents in the area were evacuated from their homes and relocated to local shelters because of the large investigation scene, Palm Beach County Commissioner Joel Flores said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

'We're going to crash into the ground,' pilot said in final moments of audio

Prior to the crash, an audio recording from the plane captured a person in the cockpit reporting they were encountering "moderate" turbulence and "managing the ice."

Less than a minute later, the pilot issued a mayday call and reported that the plane was descending at 10,000 feet per minute, according to the recording posted by LiveATC, a website that broadcasts air traffic control communications.