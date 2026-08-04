"We currently do not have negotiations with America," Baghaei said, according to NBC News, adding that Iran has no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days.

Trump says talks are happening

Trump rejected Iran's assessment. "They're going on with Iran. They're going on right now," Trump said of negotiations. "For some reason, when they're talking, they don't like saying that they're talking."

Trump has often complained that different factions within the same Iran government during negotiations are frequently at odds with each other, making it difficult to decipher Tehran's formal positions.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Aug. 2, Trump said the U.S. was "all set to go" with what he described as a "massive attack" on Iran over the weekend but scrapped the plans at the request of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Trump said the three Middle East allies expressed confidence about a deal emerging to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and address Iran's nuclear capability. He said Iran "very strongly" asked that the United States hold off on the attack as well.

"We had an attack that would be the biggest attack since World War II, and it would have been disastrous for them," Trump said. "And they didn't want us to do it, and frankly, Saudi Arabia didn't want it either. They thought that a deal is imminent."

'I'm under no time constraint' with Iran, Trump says