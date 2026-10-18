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Egypt is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with the support it needs to defend its security and stability, the presidency said on Sunday, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis intensify their attacks on the world's largest oil exporter.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had requested an urgent parliament session to authorize the military, one of the region's largest and most powerful, to help defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested its support.

The Houthis have in recent days attacked Riyadh's international airport and the ​state oil giant Saudi Aramco, amid renewed fighting with the Saudi-backed forces of ​the internationally recognized government following the collapse of a truce.

"Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible forms of support to defend its security and stability, protect its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

It followed a meeting of Egypt's National Defense Council chaired by Sisi and attended by the parliamentary speaker, the prime minister and the army chief.

Parliament was due to hold the urgent session to vote on authorizing the request.

Sisi said in a speech on Saturday that Egypt would act in accordance with guidance from Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who visited Sisi on September 15, after fighting in Yemen reignited.