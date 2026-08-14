US pledges new measures against Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told reporters the U.S. military has the capability to maintain a naval presence in the region to enforce its retaliatory blockade of Iran, which has inflicted severe economic damage on the country.

"Indefinitely the United States Navy can maintain a blockade like that because we'll rotate ships in and out, as we have, and we'll continue to," Hegseth told reporters during a trip to Panama.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States planned to inflict more financial damage on Iran.

"Watch this space for more announcements coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country," he said in an interview on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" program.

U.S. President Donald Trump is under pressure at home to end an unpopular war, with high fuel prices dragging down his approval ratings and potentially eroding his party's control of Congress in midterm elections in November.

Benchmark Brent futures LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were both up slightly at about $87 and $81 a barrel respectively.

India's reliance on Russian crude surged to a record in July, while refineries in Asia, a major customer for fuel from the Gulf, bought U.S. crude this week to ensure future supplies.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that the U.S. has "total control" over the strait, through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flowed before the start of the war.