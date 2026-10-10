Nataliia Malysheva, a 49-year-old local resident whose parents died in hospital after being pulled from the rubble, was torn by grief and rage.

"If (the Russians) have money, they’ll be able to carry on fighting us," she said. "How many lives have been lost here, how many homes have been destroyed? How many innocent people have died in the meantime?"

Zaporizhzhia, with a pre-war population of over 700,000, has been a regular target of Russian bombardment, with strikes intensifying in the past few months.

"Last night provided yet more confirmation that Russia perceives any easing of pressure as a signal that it can supposedly keep fighting, that it can supposedly keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed," Zelenskiy said.

A missile attack on Saturday afternoon also hit a restaurant, wounding seven people, in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Russian drones swirled in the skies over Kyiv throughout the day, part of a vast new wave of bombardment of the capital, the heaviest since the early days of the war.

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Kyiv had instead urged Washington to increase pressure on Moscow in an effort to force it into serious negotiations to end the four-and-a-half-year war.