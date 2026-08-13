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After three months of drawings, Powerball finally has a jackpot winner who has claimed the $1.040 billion jackpot.

This jackpot goes into the history books for Powerball as the eighth-highest jackpot in the game's history. It is also the highest jackpot of 2026, as of now.

The winning drawing was the 44th consecutive drawing in this run. The last jackpot win in 2026 happened on May 2, when a ticket in Texas and Florida hit for the $20 million jackpot.

The winner will have the option to take their winnings as either an annuitized prize of $1.040 billion or a lump-sum payment of $450.5 million, according to Powerball. There were also a number of smaller winners.

Here's where the winning ticket was sold, other winners and when South Carolina players can try their luck again.

Powerball winning numbers for Aug. 12

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 12: 4-26-66-67-69 and the Powerball is 9. The Power Play is 2x.

Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold? Who won?

The Aug. 12 drawing came with a big winner out of Illinois. The name of the winner or winners has not been announced.

Along with the big win, a ticket out of Massachusetts won a $2 million prize, and tickets bought in Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina hit for $1 million, according to Powerball's website.

How much is the Powerball jackpot now?

The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million.

When is the next Powerball drawing?