After three months of drawings, Powerball finally has a jackpot winner who has claimed the $1.040 billion jackpot.
This jackpot goes into the history books for Powerball as the eighth-highest jackpot in the game's history. It is also the highest jackpot of 2026, as of now.
The winning drawing was the 44th consecutive drawing in this run. The last jackpot win in 2026 happened on May 2, when a ticket in Texas and Florida hit for the $20 million jackpot.
The winner will have the option to take their winnings as either an annuitized prize of $1.040 billion or a lump-sum payment of $450.5 million, according to Powerball. There were also a number of smaller winners.
Here's where the winning ticket was sold, other winners and when South Carolina players can try their luck again.
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Powerball winning numbers for Aug. 12
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 12: 4-26-66-67-69 and the Powerball is 9. The Power Play is 2x.
Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold? Who won?
The Aug. 12 drawing came with a big winner out of Illinois. The name of the winner or winners has not been announced.
Along with the big win, a ticket out of Massachusetts won a $2 million prize, and tickets bought in Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina hit for $1 million, according to Powerball's website.
How much is the Powerball jackpot now?
The Powerball jackpot has reset to $20 million.
When is the next Powerball drawing?
The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday, Aug. 15, at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET/9:59 p.m. CT. Powerball has three drawings each week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
When was the last Powerball jackpot won?
The Powerball jackpot was last won on May 2 by two tickets, one in Florida and the other in Texas, that split a $20 million prize, according to powerball.com. Here are all the big winners from 2026:
• Jan. 21 — $209.3 million – North Carolina
• March 2 — $250.8 million – Arkansas
• April 6 — $230.8 million – Delaware
• April 29 — $143 million – Indiana, Kansas
• May 2 — $20 million – Florida, Texas
• Aug. 12 — $1.040 billion - Illinois
What are the biggest prizes in Powerball history?
Here's how the biggest jackpot prizes in Powerball history stack up:
• $2.040 billion, won in California on Nov. 7, 2022
• $1.817 billion, won in Arkansas on Dec. 24, 2025
• $1.787 billion, won in Missouri and Texas on Sept. 6, 2025
• $1.765 billion, won in California on Oct. 11, 2023
• $1.586 billion, won in California, Florida, and Tennessee on Jan. 13, 2016
• $1.326 billion, won in Oregon on April 6, 2024
• $1.080 billion, won in California on July 19, 2023
• $1.040 billion, won in Illinois on Aug. 1
• $842.4 million, won in Michigan on Jan. 1, 2024
• $768.4 million, won in Wisconsin on March 27, 2019