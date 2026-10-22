Republicans seem to have gained a net benefit from the court's recent election-related rulings, according to law professor Ilya Somin of George Mason University in Virginia, who said some of the key decisions "reflect longstanding conservative jurisprudential priorities."

Somin also noted the volume of litigation this cycle, saying, "It strikes me there are a lot more Supreme Court election-related cases than usual, especially in a midterm election."

Redistricting arms race

The court's decision that further undercut the Voting Rights Act made it harder for minorities to challenge electoral maps as racially discriminatory. Several Republican-led Southern states responded by rushing to dismantle House districts with sizable Black populations in time for the midterms. Black voters tend to support Democratic candidates.

Other Supreme Court rulings allowed starkly partisan voting maps for the midterms, fueling an unprecedented redistricting arms race between Republicans and Democrats. This battle was initiated last year when Trump urged Republican-led states to rip up existing congressional maps and draw new ones more likely to help the party pick up House seats in the midterms. Texas was the first to do so, and the Supreme Court allowed the new map.

Redistricting traditionally has been carried out by state legislatures at the start of each new decade to reflect population shifts measured by the US Census, not midway through the decade as numerous states have done recently.