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WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is conducting an antitrust investigation into a group of television networks after they suspended their White House pool coverage in solidarity with CNN following President Donald Trump's decision to ban the news organization and two other media outlets from the White House.

“Members of the television press pool have proudly boycotted covering White House events," the Department of Justice said in a statement. "Group boycotts among commercial competitors can violate the Sherman Act. The Antitrust Division is investigating to determine whether these news organizations have violated the antitrust laws.”

The investigation further ratchets up the administration's efforts targeting the White House press corps. The five networks that make up the television press pool − which distributes broadcast feeds of White House events to other outlets — are ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News and CNN.

The television pool announced the decision to suspend coverage on Sept. 21, with the pool's chair saying in an email that it followed "the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties." The television networks have since resumed pool coverage.

Trump said Sept. 18 that he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House complex, complaining about their coverage of him. The media outlets sued, arguing the ban violates their constitutional rights to speak freely.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing the media ban in a Sept. 24 ruling. The judge issued a restraining order requiring the White House to reinstate the outlets’ press passes for two weeks. A final decision in the case is still pending.