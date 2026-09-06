The consequences continue to reverberate. In some ways, Sept. 11 was 25 years ago, and also yesterday.

Here are three ways how.

Where's the line? Liberty vs. security

In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, Americans were more than willing to trade liberty and privacy for a stronger sense of security.

Just weeks after the attacks, Congress passed the landmark USA Patriot Act by an overwhelming and bipartisan vote, expanding the government's investigative and surveillance powers. Later, the behemoth Homeland Security Department was created, and an overarching director of national intelligence position was installed.

By a double-digit margin in 2004, the public told a Pew Research Center poll that the anti-terrorism policies imposed so far had "not gone far enough to protect the country," rather than having "gone too far restricting civil liberties."

But about a decade later, there were second thoughts after abuses in surveillance were exposed by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden in 2013. Then, by another double-digit margin, Americans said the anti-terror programs had gone too far.

Today, that debate has been joined again on Capitol Hill, where Congress has so far been unable to extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). The law, which sunset in June, allows U.S. intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign targets overseas without obtaining warrants, but in the process they have also incidentally swept up the phone calls, texts and emails of Americans.

Some warn that the hard lessons of 9/11 are being forgotten.