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MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that her government plans to file criminal complaints in the U.S. regarding Mexican citizens who have died in immigration custody or while being targeted in anti-immigration operations.

Fourteen Mexican nationals have lost their lives while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and three more died in arrest operations conducted by the agency, the Mexican government said.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the Mexicans who have died," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference, adding that the criminal complaints will seek to hold accountable those considered to have committed homicides or human rights violations.

Sheinbaum said that her government provides assistance to all citizens who request it, but "especially to Mexicans whose only crime is working honestly in the United States."

Although the Mexican government has previously spoken out about the deaths of Mexican nationals in the U.S., Thursday's announcement represents significantly stronger criticism as relations between the two neighbors continue to worsen.

Moving beyond diplomatic channels

Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said the move comes after repeated failed attempts to engage with the U.S. through diplomatic channels.

"We are going to move beyond the diplomatic sphere and go directly to U.S. prosecutors to file complaints regarding these incidents, requesting that they are investigated as criminal matters," Velasco said.