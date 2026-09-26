Attendees began assembling before sunrise to hear the pontiff speak at the mid-afternoon Mass.

The pope, who has forcefully decried the direction of global leadership in recent months, warned in a speech on Friday at the Paris headquarters of the UN culture and education body, UNESCO, that the UN and other multilateral groups were in crisis.

He also repeated his frequent appeal for the world to reconsider the development of artificial intelligence, telling French leaders that AI could create a future where "a paradise of machines" takes control of the Earth.

He has also frequently spoken out for peace, including in remarks with French leaders at the Elysee on Friday, with his comments criticizing the Iran war earlier this year drawing a rebuke from US President Donald Trump.

Pierre-Marie Estienne, 36, was in the crowd for Leo's Mass in central Paris with his wife and their four young children.

"We live in an era of great materialism," he said before Leo arrived. "There is a lot of evil around us, so we need a message of hope and love."

Pope visits newly baptized Catholics

France, a secular nation where the separation of church and state is enshrined in a 1905 law, has witnessed a steady decline in affiliation to the Catholic Church since World War Two, mirroring a trend in other traditionally Catholic countries.