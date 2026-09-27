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I can tell from my emails that it's time for me to trot out another version of my "SSI and Social Security Are Not the Same Thing" column. Despite my preaching over the years, I continue to get emails from readers receiving Social Security benefits that say things like this: "My wife and I are getting SSI. And we would like to ask you some questions." Or this: "My SSI check is $2,140 per month. My wife's SSI check is $1,800. Can she get any of my SSI?"

Today I got an email from a woman who said that she and her sister were planning on moving in together. She said, "We are both getting SSI, and we were wondering if our new living arrangement would affect our benefits." After a couple more email exchanges, I learned that she meant to say that she and her sister were getting Social Security benefits. So then I was able to tell her that, unlike the SSI program, Social Security doesn't care who she lives with and her benefits won't change. There is a huge difference between SSI and Social Security, which I will use the rest of this column to explain.

Most people know what Social Security is. You work. You pay taxes. And then someday when you retire or become disabled, you start getting Social Security checks based on what you paid into the system. Or if you die, your widow, widower or minor children start getting monthly benefits — again, based on what you paid into Social Security during your working years.