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I have seen several news stories recently that were critical of the Social Security Administration and the way the agency handles overpayments — money sent to Social Security beneficiaries that they were not due. I'm going to address that issue in today's column. But before I do, I've got to put things in perspective.

If you had read any of these news reports, you likely would come away thinking something like this. "Those dumb bureaucrats. They can't do anything right. They are sending millions of dollars in incorrect payments to people every year!" But here is a dose of perspective you need to understand. Social Security is a $1.6 trillion per year program. And those millions of dollars in overpayments make up less than one-half of 1% of the program's annual payout. Or to turn that around, more than 99.5% of the time, people are being paid correctly. So overpayments are a problem. But nowhere near as big a problem as sensational news stories would have you believe.

Still, millions of dollars is millions of dollars. And the Social Security overpayment problem is an issue that needs to be dealt with. Why do people get overpaid? The biggest reason has to do with a simple law that needs to be changed. More about that in a minute.

But first, let's briefly deal with one of the issues discussed in the news stories. Once it's been decided that someone has been overpaid, should the SSA take the money back? Some have alleged that the SSA was being too ruthless in its overpayment collection efforts.