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Meta Platforms on Tuesday raised the planned size of its largest-ever equity offerings to $97.5 billion, as the social media giant taps the public market to aggressively expand its AI infrastructure.

The fundraising plan, among the biggest by an AI company, has also drawn interest of up to $5 billion in total from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom for Class A common shares. In a separate statement, Nvidia said it would invest $3 billion in Meta's equity offering.

Their funding interest adds to concerns about an increasingly circular flow of capital in the AI industry, as chip suppliers help finance the expansion of one of their biggest customers. Meta has been pouring money into chips and data centers to compete better with OpenAI and Anthropic.

The Facebook parent now plans to raise $25 billion in common stock, compared with $22.5 billion disclosed on Monday. It has priced the shares at $625 each.

The company's shares closed down nearly 2% at $630.56 on Monday.

It also plans to raise about $12.5 billion more through the sale of 250 million convertible preferred depositary shares at $50 apiece.

Besides, the social media giant plans a separate program to sell up to $60 billion in shares over time at prevailing market prices.

While the company has not yet finalized the timing and terms for its at-the-market offering, it expects the sale to begin after its planned non-voting Class C shares start trading in the first quarter of 2027.