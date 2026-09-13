Broadhead, whose business was recently named 2026 Small Ad Agency of the Year by Ad Age, said he and his staff are now racing to add many new clients to keep pace with rising costs.

“Definitely, it’s a more challenging market this year than last year, for sure,” Broadhead said.

For example, costs for artificial intelligence tools increased from $120,000 in 2022 to $350,000 this year. The state’s new paid leave act also meant he had to cover employees’ work with freelancers, which costs $150,000 — an expense that surprised him.

Those are just a few categories of increased costs, he said.

“Yet our growth income is not materially different than a year ago,“ he said. ”We’ll probably be down about 20% in terms of our profit margin this year vs. last year."

Tate Johnson, CEO of industrial machine maker Straub Design in New Hope, said costs are up 15%, causing the balance sheet to stop lining up.

He said he had to lay off five of 50 workers after the cost of supplies, fuel and health care all increased.

Several customers also are facing effects from the uncertain economy, so they are “sitting on their hands” instead of placing traditional orders for Straub’s industrial machines.

Straub generates more than $10 million in annual revenue a year making automated tape dispensers, packaging machines and pick-and-place robots used inside factories owned by 3M, H.B. Fuller, Tesa, Avery, Duraco and other companies.