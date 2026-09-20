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I've talked about the issue of bad husbands and Social Security before. But if my emails are any indication, there still are a lot of rotten husbands out there! That's why I keep telling my wife she should fall down on her knees every day and thank her lucky stars that she got one of the good guys. OK, I really don't do that. In fact, if I did say that to my wife, the only reason she might drop to her knees is that she'd be laughing so hard she wouldn't be able to keep standing!

But I can't help thinking there are an awful lot of ... well ... awful men out there. I get more than a few emails from women asking me a Social Security question that involves being married to a jerk. Oh, and I'm sure there are more than a few nasty women out there, too. But in the almost 30 years I've been writing this column, I've never heard from a husband with a Social Security question involving a mean old wife. But again, I hear from wives of rotten husbands all the time. Here are several examples.

Q: I was married to a very controlling and aggressive man. We owned a farm, and I helped him run the operation. After several years of living together and then less than 10 years of marriage, he said I was getting too fat for him, and he filed for divorce. We were married for 9 years and 10 months. I was so soured on men that I never married again after that. He remarried several times. I learned he recently died. I'm 68 years old and am living on a small Social Security check that I earned by doing a variety of jobs over the years. When I called Social Security and asked if I could get any widow's benefits on his record, they said no. They said I had to have been married for 10 years. I have two questions. First, is that 10-year rule really the law? And second, can I get any Social Security credit for those years we ran the farm together?