Rose took the stage just after 8:45 p.m. with his wife, Chelsea, and sons Guy and Sam and thanked supporters, as "Dixieland Delight" played on the loudspeakers.

“Today, just like every day, I’m grateful to be a Tennessean. Aren’t you?” he said to the smiling crowd. “I want to begin by congratulating Marsha Blackburn for winning this primary.”

Rose said he called Blackburn to congratulate her and to pledge to support her in November.

“It’s been a long road to this night, and the journey isn’t over,” he said. “We have a general election next. And even though things didn’t go our way tonight, I hope you’ll join me in supporting our Republican nominee for governor of Tennessee.”

He also congratulated rival Monty Fritts for “the efforts that he put into this campaign for the good of Tennessee.”

“Tonight will be on my mind for a long time to come. It won’t be due to the things I’ve lost, but I’ll be thinking about the things that I’ve gained,” Rose said, saying he’ll remember the people who opened homes, businesses, churches and communities to his family.

Rose thanked his staff, parents and all his supporters.

“Life isn’t defined by how many times you get knocked down. It’s defined by how many times you get back up,” he said. “I believe we are blessed to live in the greatest state in the greatest nation in the history of the world. … I believe Tennessee’s best days are ahead of us.”

Blackburn's path to victory