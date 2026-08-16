Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s only Democratic congressman, is seen as a kingmaker in the state party, and in an Aug. 3 interview with Roland Martin, he said Black voters should not be taken for granted.

“The fact of the matter is you want to win in November. So you ought to put people on the field who demonstrate that they can appeal to all those corners that make up this party," said Clyburn, an influential member of the Congressional Black Caucus. "The African American vote is very important to the Democratic Party."

Successful candidates will be able to inspire turnout, Clyburn said, noting that only about 59% of eligible Black voters cast ballots in 2024.

South Carolina Democrats will gravitate to candidates who are willing to do the work of connecting with voters and helping Democratic candidates win in the state, Spain said.

“The candidate that wants to help South Carolina Democrats break the Republican supermajority of the State House. The candidate that wants to help Dr. Anna Andrews become the next junior senator from South Carolina. The candidate that wants to help elect the next Democratic governor in South Carolina,” Spain said. “That's who does well in South Carolina.”

The state's voters also want candidates who can connect with them on issues of affordability.

"Someone who can speak to the pain that everybody feels across the country," said Spain. "The cost of gas, the cost of groceries, access to affordable health care, education – all those things matter to South Carolinians just like they matter to Democratic voters across the country."

Among candidates with buzz, she said, are Newsom and Booker.