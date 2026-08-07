For the fifth straight month, artificial intelligence led all reasons companies cited for job cuts. Most were seen in the technology and transportation sectors in July.

On the other hand, employers announced plans to hire 16,095 people in July, up 47% from June and the highest total since 2022, the report said. So far this year, hiring plans are up 25% compared with the same period in 2025.

“Employers are hiring more than they were at this point last year, which bucks the trend we’ve seen since 2020,” Andy Challenger, the firm’s workplace expert and chief revenue officer, said in a statement released alongside the report. “The demand is showing up in aerospace, energy, and manufacturing, work that happens on a floor rather than a screen.”

What does this mean for the Fed and interest rates?

This report is one of many Federal Reserve policymakers will review ahead of their next rate decision in September. By then, policymakers will have the August jobs report to look back on as well as inflation data for July and August.

“In terms of jobs, we would tentatively suggest a rebound is possible for August, but the Fed’s decision is more likely to come down to what happens on inflation,” James Knightley, chief international economist at Dutch bank ING, said in a note to USA TODAY.

The Fed typically raises its benchmark for interest rates to help tame inflation and lowers it when it's concerned about slowing in the labor market.