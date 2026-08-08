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An Austin Peay State University theater professor, fired over a social media post about Charlie Kirk but later reinstated, has sued U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, accusing the GOP gubernatorial candidate of using her “governmental authority” to suppress his constitutionally protected speech.

Darren Michael filed Aug. 7 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The filing came the day after Blackburn won the Tennessee Republican primary.

"We have not even been served with this lawsuit, although the plaintiff apparently decided to try it in the media first," said Blackburn spokesperson Abigail Sigler. "Based on what we have seen, it is a meritless attempt to punish Senator Blackburn and others for criticizing outrageous public statements concerning political violence and the murder of a husband, father, and patriot. The criticism of those public statements is protected speech, not defamation."

Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Sept. 10, 2025. Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder.

Michael on social media shared an article about Kirk, who spoke about gun rights after The Covenant School shooting that took the lives of three students and three adults on March 27, 2023.

"I think it's worth it," Kirk said responding to a question at a Turning Point USA Faith event April 5, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. "I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights."

Michael's post didn't include any other comments. Blackburn shared the post on X and wrote, "What do you say, @austinpeay?"