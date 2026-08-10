"I don't think it's an exaggeration to say FCC has become the center of gravity for competitive actions towards China in this Trump term," said Eric Sayers of the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

Carr, who became the agency's chair in January 2025, is best known for his investigations of broadcasters, which Democratic lawmakers have called an attack on press freedom.

He is also a vocal China hawk. During a 2022 to Taiwan as an FCC commissioner, he accused China's ruling Communist Party of "brutal authoritarianism."

Since becoming the agency's chairman, Carr has made it a priority to expand its national security remit, focusing on countering cyber and supply chain vulnerabilities from "foreign adversaries," top among them China.

That work is being done in coordination with the rest of the administration, according to two FCC officials and two U.S. officials who work outside of the FCC.

One of the U.S. officials - like the others who were granted anonymity to discuss internal administration planning - argued that the FCC has become the "tip of the spear" in Washington's economic policy toward China.

Low-key approach

Two of the officials who work in different agencies told Reuters that the FCC had become the vehicle for actions on China technology competition in part because it is a relatively low-profile way to get actions across the line without undermining bilateral ties.

The FCC has done this by not mentioning China in its rules, but instead by banning foreign imports of a targeted technology and then granting exemptions for many non-Chinese companies.