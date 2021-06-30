$12.8B Arizona budget with big tax cut signed by Ducey

And for students in these schools who come from needy families — meaning they qualify for free or reduced-lunch programs — there would be no requirement to even go to the local school first. Those provisions could ease the exit from public schools for eligible students.

The move still drew opposition from Democrat lawmakers who said the state should be investing more in the public schools. Sen. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, said any money going to these private schools though what are formally known as "empowerment scholarship accounts" is money that should be used to improve those failing schools.

But Boyer disputed that public schools don't have enough money.

He said Arizona got $5 billion in federal COVID aid for schools this year. And that, Boyer said, is on top of $6.7 billion in state aid.

What's also in the budget, he said, are other earmarked dollars, ranging from $5 million for career and technical education for ninth graders and $17 million for "targeted K-12 investments" to $193 million for school repairs and construction and another $69 million specifically for seven new schools.