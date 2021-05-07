Arizona election audit might scrap door-to-door questioning of voters

PHOENIX — Senate President Karen Fann said Friday she may not pursue a controversial door-to-door canvass of some neighborhoods as part of Republican senators' audit of the 2020 election returns.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, Fann did not deny that the contract she signed with Cyber Ninjas requires the private firm to "conduct an audit of voting history" in at least three Maricopa County precincts. That includes making phone calls and going to homes to find out whether the person at that address actually voted in the election.

But Fann, responding Friday to the federal department's concerns, now says the Senate "determined several weeks ago that it would indefinitely defer that component of the audit."

That doesn't mean it is off. What it does mean, she said, is that if it is conducted it it will be done "in a manner that complies fully with the commands of the United States Constitution and federal and state civil rights laws."

Fann then listed the requirements the Senate will impose on its canvassers, ranging from not being armed, to telling people up front they are not under investigation.

Whether that will satisfy federal attorneys who specialize in election laws, however, remains to be seen.