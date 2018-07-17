Arizona lawmaker apologizes after video shows 140 mph brag

This image made from a March 27, 2018, law enforcement body camera video from the La Paz County Sheriff's Office, via KLPZ / ParkerLiveOnline, shows Arizona state Rep. Paul Mosley during a traffic stop outside Parker.

PHOENIX— An Arizona lawmaker who recently apologized for excessive speeding is now drawing fire for comments about women and religion.

The Arizona Republic reports that fellow lawmakers and lobbyists say Rep. Paul Mosley has asked whether people are married, why they don't have children and why working mothers aren't, instead, home with their children.

The recollections of encounters with Mosley come as the statehouse grapples with a culture that some have deemed sexist and demeaning toward women.

House Speaker J.D. Mesnard says although he hasn't received a formal complaint, he has spoken to Mosley about complaints related to comments he has made.

Mosely hasn't responded to messages asking about the comments.

He's facing a pending complaint regarding the speeding incident. It will be up to the House ethics committee to decide how to proceed with that.

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com

 
