Ethics panel dismisses complaint against Arizona senator

PHOENIX — State senators won't pursue action against first-term lawmaker Wendy Rogers over her interactions with a now-fired staffer.

On a party-line vote, the three Republicans on the Senate Ethics Committee concluded that there was no "clear and convincing evidence" that the Flagstaff Republican had violated any rules of conduct in her interactions with Michael Polloni. That is the standard a staff attorney says committee members must use in determining the truth.

But the two Democrats on the committee suggested their Republican colleagues were reading the rules in too narrow a fashion.

Sen. Kristen Engel, D-Tucson, pointed out that those rules include "any improper conduct that adversely reflects on the Senate." And Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, said there is more than enough evidence here to back that up.

The most notable, she said, was the allegation — corroborated by another Senate staffer — that Rogers yelled at and berated Polloni. She even cursed at him and told him his feelings don't matter because "you work for me."

Steele also noted that others saw him crying and that he asked for help, including having a staff supervisor in the meeting with Rogers.